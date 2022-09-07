Doncaster Business Awards 2022: Shortlist of all the firms in the running

The event, which is in its 24th year, will take place on 1 December at Doncaster Racecourse.

Nominations for the awards opened in June, allowing firms to put themselves forward.

Forms were then evaluated by panels of experts to produce the shortlists below.

The nominees for this year's Doncaster Busines Awards have been announced.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

These finalists will enter a second stage of judging to select overall winners and runners up.

Dan Fell, Chief Executive of Doncaster Chamber, said: “As is always the case, I am amazed by the calibre of our nominees here.

“We all know that the past few years have been incredibly trying for everyone, and times are certainly tough right now for our business communities. Firms are currently dealing with major issues in terms of people and skills, supply chains and the rising cost of doing business, yet our resourceful private and voluntary sector in Doncaster can always be counted on to rise to the challenge.”

Tickets are still available for the event at https://business.doncaster-chamber.co.uk/events/details/doncaster-business-awards-2022-4134

Here is the full list of finalists:

SME Business of the Year – Sponsored by ORB Recruitment

MultiWebMarketing

Bubble Design and Marketing Limited

CWE Limited

EnviroElectronics

LJ’s Fashion Boutique

Harrison College

Large Business of the Year – Sponsored by Carlton Forest Group

Venatu

Concorde BGW Group

My Pension Expert

SYNETIQ

Exceed Learning Partnership

Boxes and Packaging

Business Start Up of the Year – Sponsored by Hentons

District Four Design

LJ’s Fashion Boutique

Leah Bakes

Hannah’s Happy Hounds

Skill Step Training

RISE Adaptations LTD

Charity of the Year – Sponsored by Keepmoat Homes

The Sleep Charity

Active Fusion

CAST

Eve Merton Dreams Trust

RSPCA Doncaster, Rotherham and District Branch

The Partially Sighted Society

Green Business of the Year – Sponsored by The University of Sheffield

Energise Energy Solutions

EnviroElectronics

SYNETIQ

Highland Carbon

Excellence in Corporate Social Responsibility – Sponsored by Harrison College

SYNETIQ

Curly’s Athletes

Keepmoat Homes

ORB Recruitment

Make Your Mark UK

Excellence in Customer Service – Sponsored by Atherton Godfrey Solicitors

Hannah’s Happy Hounds

Leah Bakes

CAST

Doncaster Security Operations Centre (DSOC)

My Pension Expert

Excellence in People Development – Sponsored by Polypipe Building Products

My Pension Expert

Unipart Rail

Navartis

Concorde BGW Group

Whyy? Change Limited

Home Instead Doncaster

Apprentice of the Year – Sponsored by Doncaster College and University Centre

St. Ledger Homes – Tom Blackburn

Venatu – Barbara Renkiewicz

Venatu – Joanna Surzyn

Polypipe – Luke Lawson

Aalberts IPS UK LTD – Jordan Forbes

Success Through Innovation and Diversification– Sponsored by King Asia Foods

The Sleep Charity

Doncaster Security Operations Centre (DSOC)

IPM Group

Agemaspark Ltd

Premier Partnership

Success Through Partnerships – Sponsored by Ellgia

The Sleep Charity

Harrison College

Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust (RDASH)

Doncaster Mumbler

Flourish Enterprises

Doncaster UTC

Marketing Campaign of the Year

Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust (RDASH)

Venatu Recruitment Group

MultiWebMarketing

th4ts3cur1ty.company

Active Fusion

Business Engaging with Education – Sponsored by Opportunities Doncaster

Active Fusion

Polypipe Building Products

Agemaspark

Footballerz

St. Leger Homes