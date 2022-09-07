Doncaster Business Awards 2022: Shortlist of all the firms in the running
The shortlist for this year’s Doncaster Business Awards has been released, with a variety of local businesses spanning across 13 categories up for nomination.
The event, which is in its 24th year, will take place on 1 December at Doncaster Racecourse.
Nominations for the awards opened in June, allowing firms to put themselves forward.
Forms were then evaluated by panels of experts to produce the shortlists below.
Most Popular
-
1
20 modern modular affordable homes built in Doncaster
-
2
Doncaster city centre cafe receives a food hygiene rating of four meaning its standard is "good"
-
3
Doncaster Sheffield Airport: Peel 'dragging feet' as mayor confirms takeover interest
-
4
Lontra begins ramping recruitment for new £17m facility in Doncaster with 300 jobs up for grabs
-
5
Cafe and dessert shop in Doncaster visited by food hygiene inspectors - here's how they scored
These finalists will enter a second stage of judging to select overall winners and runners up.
Dan Fell, Chief Executive of Doncaster Chamber, said: “As is always the case, I am amazed by the calibre of our nominees here.
“We all know that the past few years have been incredibly trying for everyone, and times are certainly tough right now for our business communities. Firms are currently dealing with major issues in terms of people and skills, supply chains and the rising cost of doing business, yet our resourceful private and voluntary sector in Doncaster can always be counted on to rise to the challenge.”
Tickets are still available for the event at https://business.doncaster-chamber.co.uk/events/details/doncaster-business-awards-2022-4134
Here is the full list of finalists:
SME Business of the Year – Sponsored by ORB Recruitment
MultiWebMarketing
Bubble Design and Marketing Limited
CWE Limited
EnviroElectronics
LJ’s Fashion Boutique
Harrison College
Large Business of the Year – Sponsored by Carlton Forest Group
Venatu
Concorde BGW Group
My Pension Expert
SYNETIQ
Exceed Learning Partnership
Boxes and Packaging
Business Start Up of the Year – Sponsored by Hentons
District Four Design
LJ’s Fashion Boutique
Leah Bakes
Hannah’s Happy Hounds
Skill Step Training
RISE Adaptations LTD
Charity of the Year – Sponsored by Keepmoat Homes
The Sleep Charity
Active Fusion
CAST
Eve Merton Dreams Trust
RSPCA Doncaster, Rotherham and District Branch
The Partially Sighted Society
Green Business of the Year – Sponsored by The University of Sheffield
Energise Energy Solutions
EnviroElectronics
SYNETIQ
Highland Carbon
Excellence in Corporate Social Responsibility – Sponsored by Harrison College
SYNETIQ
Curly’s Athletes
Keepmoat Homes
ORB Recruitment
Make Your Mark UK
Excellence in Customer Service – Sponsored by Atherton Godfrey Solicitors
Hannah’s Happy Hounds
Leah Bakes
CAST
Doncaster Security Operations Centre (DSOC)
My Pension Expert
Excellence in People Development – Sponsored by Polypipe Building Products
My Pension Expert
Unipart Rail
Navartis
Concorde BGW Group
Whyy? Change Limited
Home Instead Doncaster
Apprentice of the Year – Sponsored by Doncaster College and University Centre
St. Ledger Homes – Tom Blackburn
Venatu – Barbara Renkiewicz
Venatu – Joanna Surzyn
Polypipe – Luke Lawson
Aalberts IPS UK LTD – Jordan Forbes
Success Through Innovation and Diversification– Sponsored by King Asia Foods
The Sleep Charity
Doncaster Security Operations Centre (DSOC)
IPM Group
Agemaspark Ltd
Premier Partnership
Success Through Partnerships – Sponsored by Ellgia
The Sleep Charity
Harrison College
Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust (RDASH)
Doncaster Mumbler
Flourish Enterprises
Doncaster UTC
Marketing Campaign of the Year
Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust (RDASH)
Venatu Recruitment Group
MultiWebMarketing
th4ts3cur1ty.company
Active Fusion
Business Engaging with Education – Sponsored by Opportunities Doncaster
Active Fusion
Polypipe Building Products
Agemaspark
Footballerz
St. Leger Homes
The Harpham Company – Youth Theatre School