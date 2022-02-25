Leading Doncaster businessman is guest speaker at top national conference

David is the founder and owner of LoudCrowd, the Doncaster based Digital Marketing and Web Design agency.

The company was launched by David in 2016, initially as an IT specialist, but has grown from those roots and now specialises in search engine optimisation, web design and development, branding and strategy and graphic design.

The past two years have seen its team expand to more than eight as LoudCrowd assists local and national businesses to grow through best use of SEO.

Businessman David Johnson

The Business Revival Conference, held at Excel London, In Royal Victoria Dock, on March 9 and 10, offers an opportunity for everything from finding and discussing new business ideas to exploring routes to business recovery.

With more than 130 speakers scheduled and in excess of 250 exhibitors, the conference will attract more than 10,000 visitors.

David will be talking about his own experience of enabling a wide range of businesses to scale their new customer growth through Google search.

“I am delighted to have been invited to be a part of such a major national event,” said David.

“Over the past six years we have seen LoudCrowd develop an increasingly strong position in an extremely competitive market and this will be an opportunity for me to share my experiences of successful growth, especially in such challenging times for all businesses.

“I am also very pleased that we will be able to tell people a little more about Doncaster and why we chose to launch our business in this part of South Yorkshire.”