Land bought for expansion of development at Doncaster Sheffield Airport

Commercial property developer Priority Space, in partnership with HG Sites, has acquired a 4.8 acre package of land for phase two of its £12m Avro Park development.

Phase one was completed in late 2019 and its 12 industrial units ranging from 1,250 ft to 2,250 sq ft are now fully occupied.

The larger phase two development will deliver a further 17 speculative units, starting at 1,750 sq ft but going up to nearly 13,000, 16,000 and 30,000 sq ft. Work on site is expected to start in early 2022 and enquiries to buy or let are being taken now by Commercial Property Partners.

Phase one of Avro Park at Doncaster Sheffield Airport – which is now fully occupied. New plans are in hand for the phase two build

Director of Priority Space Lee Buchanan said: “This is an excellent strategic location at the heart of a transport network connecting Doncaster Sheffield Airport with major roads, cities and ports and we were very pleased to see phase one units snapped up by a diverse range of businesses.

"As well as industrial and engineering firms, we saw a great deal of interest from online retail and specialist suppliers who needed new warehousing and distribution bases to meet growing demand. The global economy continues to develop strongly in this sector and our new units will be particularly well-placed, and provide the right size and spec of facilities, to help online sales companies invest in future growth.”

Avro Park, developed in partnership with the HG Sites, is part of Doncaster Sheffield Airport’s business district. The site is approximately six miles south of Doncaster town centre and close to the M1 and M18.

In total, Priority Spaces’ Avro Park, will provide, on completion of phase two,120,000 sq. ft of mixed-size, high-quality industrial space across 6.3 acres.

Director of Commercial Property Partners Ed Norris said: “This next phase of the development is very much needed given current market conditions. As seen with phase one from Priority Space, the quality of units on offer created high demand and we envisage similar if not greater demand for phase two given the lack of availability and quality of units in this sought-after location.”