Lakeside Village are asking kind hearted shoppers to donate clothes, toys and shoes to raise money for the RSPCA

Kind-hearted shoppers will be asked to bring any unwanted clothes, shoes and toys to the centre which will then be donated to RSPCA Doncaster Rotherham District Branch shops.

There are shops in Doncaster, Thorne and Rotherham, which support the RSPCA’s work to rehabilitate and rehome animals in need.

The first day for donations to be brought to Lakeside Village will be Saturday January 29, between 10am and 2pm, with subsequent collections of donations on the last Saturday of every month.

Lakeside are raising funds for the RSPCA.

The centre’s generous customers previously donated goods to shops run by local children’s hospice Bluebell Wood, raising nearly £15,000. With the hospice sadly closing their shops last year, Lakeside Village is asking its shoppers to dig deep for animals in need.

Di Rodgers, centre manager at Lakeside Village, said: “We are thrilled to partner with the RSPCA Doncaster Rotherham District Branch and look forward to receiving donations from shoppers.

“With all our charitable initiatives, we are always blown away by the generosity of our customers and we hope to raise as much money as possible to support the RSPCA’s important work.”

Sarah Jenkins Fundraising Manager, at RSPCA, said: “We are so grateful to Lakeside Village and their kind-hearted customers for this charity partnership.

“The RSPCA is the largest animal charity in the world and our vision is to live in a world where all animals are respected and treated with compassion.

“Our shops in Doncaster, Thorne and Rotherham raise vital funds and the donations we receive from Lakeside Village shoppers will go towards supporting local animals in need.”

For more information about Lakeside Village, visit www.lakesidevillage.com