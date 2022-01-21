Doncaster man starts his dream business of a barber shop on wheels
The new barber van will travel across Doncaster to people’s homes and places of work.
Man-Den is a barber shop on wheels owned by Craig Meekin Davis.
The 32 year old from Wheatley is launching his business this week after working as a barber for nine years.
Craig said: “In the current climate people don’t have the time or energy to go to a traditional barber shop but I can go to them.
“Feedback so far has been great.
“People are buzzing that I’m launching the van.
“It has always been my dream to start my own business and work for myself so this is very exciting.”
The van itself is powered by solar panels which generate electricity to charge the barber equipment.
Craig believes that he has the only mobile barber van in Doncaster.
“It’s cool and unique,” he said.
“I’m a very good barber and skill full in what I do so why not give Man-Den a try.”