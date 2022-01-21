Man-Den is a barber shop on wheels owned by Craig Meekin Davis.

The 32 year old from Wheatley is launching his business this week after working as a barber for nine years.

Craig said: “In the current climate people don’t have the time or energy to go to a traditional barber shop but I can go to them.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The business is launching this week.

“Feedback so far has been great.

“People are buzzing that I’m launching the van.

“It has always been my dream to start my own business and work for myself so this is very exciting.”

The van itself is powered by solar panels which generate electricity to charge the barber equipment.

Craig believes that he has the only mobile barber van in Doncaster.

“It’s cool and unique,” he said.

“I’m a very good barber and skill full in what I do so why not give Man-Den a try.”

Find Craig on Facebook here for more information.