KFC opens 500 more restaurants nationwide including one for Doncaster

KFC has announced plans to open up to 500 new restaurants across the UK.

By Stephanie Bateman
Friday, 14th January 2022, 12:47 pm

The fast food chain has announced the plan to add to the 900 stores already open by adding more drive-thrus for customers to enjoy.

And the good news is there is a new drive-thru proposed for the A1 Doncaster to Pontefract.

The UK-wide branch says its drive-thrus are the most popular assets to the company. To build a drive thru only require 0.3 acres to fit into vacant sites, with existing building conversions also considered.

Lots more KFC restaurants on the way

Restaurant options are also being considered where drive-thrus cannot be accommodated, while "small boxes" can fit "into 1,000 sqft with a unique design while still offering customers a great experience".

KFC also invited developers to get in touch if they have a space that could be of interest to the restaurant chain, and says the company will pay £20,000 “for all recognised introductions”.

