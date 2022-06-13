Key milestone reached at new £7.5m 60-home retirement living development in Doncaster

The Deputy Mayor of Doncaster joined representatives from Esh Construction, Housing 21 and Doncaster Council on site to view the latest progress on the £7.5 million scheme which will provide housing for people over the age of 55.

Named Askern Vale Court, the development will provide 58 one and two-bedroom apartments and two bungalows for social rent. The apartment building will feature communal living facilities, including a lounge with a kitchen, as well as a communal garden area.

Councillor Glyn Jones, deputy mayor and cabinet member for Housing and Business, said: “It was an honour to be invited to the topping out ceremony of this new project.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Senior representatives visited the site to see the progress on the 60-home Askern Vale Court development in Highfield Road

"We’re excited for its completion and feel that it is important to enable people of retirement age increased housing choice and continued independence.

"As a local authority, we are acting upon this increased demand for older people’s housing and are committed to ensuring that residents have the right accommodation in the right place.”

Deborah Hope, head of development at Housing 21, said: “We are delighted to reach this important milestone in the development of Askern Vale, our brand-new retirement living scheme in Doncaster.

"This scheme will provide private and self-contained retirement properties, designed to allow residents to live independently within a community setting. We are looking forward to being able to welcome new residents to Askern Vale when the scheme opens next year.”

Designed by Brewster Bye Architects, the retirement living scheme was brought forward as a land-led development by Esh Construction, Collaborate Living and Housing 21 to address the shortage of accommodation options in Doncaster for an ageing population.

Esh’s operations director, Simon Woodward, added: “It is a pleasure to welcome representatives to site to mark this key milestone.

"We have previously worked in partnership with Housing 21 on the award-winning Lady Ida Lodge development in Cookridge and we are delighted to continue this successful collaboration by building more homes for over 55’s.

"The internal fit out of Askern Vale has now commenced and will continue over the next six months.”

The scheme is expected to be completed early in 2023. To register your interest for one of the properties, visit www.doncasterhomechoice.co.uk