Help for those exposed to silica dust in occupations including stonemasonry, quarry and glassworkers and sandblasting.

The HSE carried out several inspections on Warmsworth Stone Limited, which produces carved stone masonry products using limestone, sandstone, granite and marble, at the company’s site at Knabs Hill Farm in Thurnscoe, starting in May 2023.
Following these inspections, the company was served seven improvement notices, which covered several failures including exposure to stone dust, control of legionella bacteria and inadequate welfare facilities.
When HSE inspectors returned in September 2023, five of the improvement notices had still not been complied with – despite the company being given an extension to do so following another visit in August.
The company had shown reckless disregard of several health and safety issues including the assessment and control of respirable dust, and the company’s standard of health and safety management was far below what is required by health and safety law, leading to HSE’s proactive prosecution for failure to control the exposure of workers to RCS.
David Johnston-Keay, a specialist occupational disease lawyer at Irwin Mitchell, said: “At Irwin Mitchell, my colleagues and I represent a significant number of individuals who have been exposed to silica dust in a range of occupations including traditional stonemasonry, quarry and glassworkers and those exposed to sandblasting.
“While it's too late to undo the exposure our clients have suffered, we support them and their loved ones not only in securing answers but access to specialist treatment they may require.
“The images published as part of the HSE prosecution suggest a disregard for the health of the workers involved.
“Silicosis is a cruel, insidious disease, with symptoms often arising years after the individual has ceased working with stone. That’s why it’s important to record periods of work involving exposure to silica as soon as possible. Memories fade and businesses close, but a contemporaneous or early record can help. A detailed, personal record should be made and kept safe. Irwin Mitchell’s Silica Exposure Register can help with that.”
