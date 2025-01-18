Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Following a Health and Safety Executive case where a South Yorkshire stone company was fined £20,000 after repeatedly failing to protect workers from silica dust exposure, a lawyer is offering help to anyone affected.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The HSE carried out several inspections on Warmsworth Stone Limited, which produces carved stone masonry products using limestone, sandstone, granite and marble, at the company’s site at Knabs Hill Farm in Thurnscoe, starting in May 2023.

Following these inspections, the company was served seven improvement notices, which covered several failures including exposure to stone dust, control of legionella bacteria and inadequate welfare facilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When HSE inspectors returned in September 2023, five of the improvement notices had still not been complied with – despite the company being given an extension to do so following another visit in August.

Help for those exposed to silica dust in occupations including stonemasonry, quarry and glassworkers and sandblasting.

The company had shown reckless disregard of several health and safety issues including the assessment and control of respirable dust, and the company’s standard of health and safety management was far below what is required by health and safety law, leading to HSE’s proactive prosecution for failure to control the exposure of workers to RCS.

David Johnston-Keay, a specialist occupational disease lawyer at Irwin Mitchell, said: “At Irwin Mitchell, my colleagues and I represent a significant number of individuals who have been exposed to silica dust in a range of occupations including traditional stonemasonry, quarry and glassworkers and those exposed to sandblasting.

“While it's too late to undo the exposure our clients have suffered, we support them and their loved ones not only in securing answers but access to specialist treatment they may require.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The images published as part of the HSE prosecution suggest a disregard for the health of the workers involved.

“Silicosis is a cruel, insidious disease, with symptoms often arising years after the individual has ceased working with stone. That’s why it’s important to record periods of work involving exposure to silica as soon as possible. Memories fade and businesses close, but a contemporaneous or early record can help. A detailed, personal record should be made and kept safe. Irwin Mitchell’s Silica Exposure Register can help with that.”

Find out more about Irwin Mitchell's expertise in supporting workers and families affected by silica exposure at its dedicated silicosis claims section.