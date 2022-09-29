News you can trust since 1925
Good news as top food hygiene ratings handed to two Doncaster establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Doncaster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.

By Stephanie Bateman
Thursday, 29th September 2022, 2:14 pm
Starbucks, in the restaurant, cafe or canteen category, at Unit 1, Portland Court, Silk Road, Wheatley was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on September 17.

And Pizza Jim, a takeaway at 11 High Street, Bentley, Doncaster was also given a score of five on September 20.

Both received top marks

The food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality.

