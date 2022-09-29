Good news as top food hygiene ratings handed to two Doncaster establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Doncaster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
Thursday, 29th September 2022, 2:14 pm
Updated
Thursday, 29th September 2022, 2:14 pm
Starbucks, in the restaurant, cafe or canteen category, at Unit 1, Portland Court, Silk Road, Wheatley was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on September 17.
And Pizza Jim, a takeaway at 11 High Street, Bentley, Doncaster was also given a score of five on September 20.
Most Popular
The food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality.