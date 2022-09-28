Mr Mac @ The Wool Market, a takeaway at Unit C8, The Wool Market, was given the score after assessment on August 23.

This means that the business was found to be generally satisfactory. Businesses will receive a 3 if they score between 25 and 30 and their practices are overall good for maintaining safety standards.

Doncaster takeaway given new food hygiene rating of three out of five meaning it is generally satisfactory

Of Doncaster's 314 takeaways with ratings, 191 have ratings of five and just one has a zero.