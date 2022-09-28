News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Doncaster takeaway given new food hygiene rating of three out of five

A Doncaster takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

By Stephanie Bateman
Wednesday, 28th September 2022, 12:42 pm
Updated Wednesday, 28th September 2022, 12:42 pm

Mr Mac @ The Wool Market, a takeaway at Unit C8, The Wool Market, was given the score after assessment on August 23.

This means that the business was found to be generally satisfactory. Businesses will receive a 3 if they score between 25 and 30 and their practices are overall good for maintaining safety standards.

Read More

Read More
Doncaster takeaway given new food hygiene rating of three out of five
Doncaster takeaway given new food hygiene rating of three out of five meaning it is generally satisfactory

Most Popular

Advertisement

Hide Ad

Of Doncaster's 314 takeaways with ratings, 191 have ratings of five and just one has a zero.

In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together. Dominic Brown, editor.

Doncaster