Free careers fair in Doncaster to be attended by dozens of varied businesses and organisations

It is free and is being held at the Eco-Power Stadium between 10am and 2pm.

There will be a wide variety of different organisations attending, alongside a wide variety of roles being advertised.

Online applications can be very time consuming – by attending this event, you get the chance to skip this process and speak directly to the organisation.

The types of companies exhibiting are: Aspire PC Limited, GXO Logistics, City and County Healthcare, Five Rivers, The HICA Group, Dovecote Park, Doncaster Council, G4S Cash Solutions (UK) Ltd, Motus Commercials, Lidl GB, Construction Testing, Cambian Group, Millennium Support, South Yorkshire Housing Association, Legal and General, Creative Support, JYSK Ltd, Housing 21, Serco - HMP & YOI Doncaster, Next PLC, Army (Hytner Exhibitions), Amazon, Booker Group, Acuity Care Group/ Bespoke Health & Social Care, SMRS - BT, Suez R&R UK Limited, DN Colleges Group - North Lindsey College, Prestige Recruitment, Esland Care, and ETHOSFS.

Eco-Power Stadium is the home to Doncaster's prestigious sporting teams - Doncaster Rugby League FC, Doncaster Rovers Belles and Doncaster Rovers, and is now home to The UK Careers Fair.

The stadium is located a short ten minute drive from the city train station and is easily accessible by car.

The event entrance is the"East Stand Legends Hospitality Entrance