Doncaster students’ career pathway boost as academy partners with UK arm of European security firm

From September, the partnership will see Heras employees holding mock interviews, hosting sessions on creating CVs, hosting careers fairs and providing the inside track on all the different roles within a business.

Matthew Longden, the Associate Assistant Principal at Outwood Academy Adwick, said the new partnership will give its students unparalleled access and real-world insight into all the component parts of a market-leading business.

“I am thrilled that the academy is beginning its partnership with Heras, as it’s so important for students to be prepared for the challenges that lie ahead when they leave the academy,” said Matthew.

Laura Ibboston and Matthew Longden

“It is fantastic to be able to enhance our careers education programme by utilising the expertise of Heras staff – I know they will be able to inspire students and provide feedback to help them develop even further. It is also great to be working with a local company to showcase to students the range of local opportunities available to them.”

He added that careers education is a fundamental part of the experience that students receive at the academy, and it is important that students receive appropriate support and guidance to enable them to reach their next steps.

Head of HR at Heras, Laura Ibbotson, said the company is proud to partner with Outwood Academy Adwick.

“The impact we have on the communities we work in is of extreme importance to us, and this forms part of our environmental, social and governance (ESG) strategy,” said Laura.

“We want to enrich the lives of the students we will come into contact with, inspire them, motivate them and help contribute towards their career goals.

“We also want to show them future pathways to careers in industries such as perimeter protection.

"Heras is at the cutting edge of both physical and cyber technology for keeping sites such as logistics hubs, renewable energy farms and even Premier League football stadiums secure.

“There are many opportunities and roles (office and/or field based) in a business such as Heras, which require different skills and personality types.

"These include salespeople who are ‘front of house’ meeting customers, installers who work on many different sites, procurement staff based in our head office who negotiate with suppliers to get the best deals and project managers who coordinate with stakeholders internally and externally to make sure an installation is installed successfully and on time.

“Colleagues across departments will be involved in the partnership, showcasing their experience and skillsets.

"We look forward to building a close relationship with the academy and supporting numerous initiatives to build on its education programme.”

