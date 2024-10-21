Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

These are the ten places in Doncaster which all have a zero food hygiene rating according to the Food Standards Agency (on October 21, 2024) meaning urgent improvement is required.

Ballers, Ballers Sports Bar, Silver Street, Doncaster – Last inspection: 18 March 2024

Bintakay Foods, 7 The Crescent, Edlington – Last inspection: 23 January 2024

Blue Nile, Ground Floor 20 Market Road And 1 Copley Road, Doncaster – Last inspection: 27 June 2024

Leo's Mini Market, 95 Somerset Road, Hyde Park – Last inspection: 5 October 2023

Lucky Six, 70 High Street, Bentley – Last inspection: 3 July 2024

Mambo, 14-16 Silver Street – Last inspection: 10 May 2023

Rosie's Tea Shoppe, 70 High Street, Mexborough – Last inspection: 23 July 2024

Tahzeeb Bakery, Universal Business Park, Milethorn Lane, Wheatley – Last inspection: 25 June 2024

Teasdales Bakers, 7 The Shops, King Avenue, New Rossington – Last inspection: 6 December 2023

Tortilla Hut, 19-21 Hall Gate – Last inspection: 12 January 2024 but has recently been re-inspected and a new rating will be published soon.