Food hygiene ratings: These are the ten places in Doncaster which have all received a zero meaning urgent improvement is required
Ballers, Ballers Sports Bar, Silver Street, Doncaster – Last inspection: 18 March 2024
Bintakay Foods, 7 The Crescent, Edlington – Last inspection: 23 January 2024
Blue Nile, Ground Floor 20 Market Road And 1 Copley Road, Doncaster – Last inspection: 27 June 2024
Leo's Mini Market, 95 Somerset Road, Hyde Park – Last inspection: 5 October 2023
Lucky Six, 70 High Street, Bentley – Last inspection: 3 July 2024
Mambo, 14-16 Silver Street – Last inspection: 10 May 2023
Rosie's Tea Shoppe, 70 High Street, Mexborough – Last inspection: 23 July 2024
Tahzeeb Bakery, Universal Business Park, Milethorn Lane, Wheatley – Last inspection: 25 June 2024
Teasdales Bakers, 7 The Shops, King Avenue, New Rossington – Last inspection: 6 December 2023
Tortilla Hut, 19-21 Hall Gate – Last inspection: 12 January 2024 but has recently been re-inspected and a new rating will be published soon.
