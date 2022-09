The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 4: Goals Soccer Centre at Goals, Worcester Avenue, Wheatley, Doncaster; rated on August 18

• Rated 1: Jaffa & Cakes at 2 Owston Road, Carcroft, Doncaster; rated on August 18

Two didn't rate so well

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 1: Parklands Sport and Social Club at Wheatley Hall Road, Wheatley, Doncaster; rated on August 18

Plus four ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Sunrise Fish Bar at 5 King Avenue, New Rossington, Doncaster; rated on September 20

• Rated 5: Domino's Pizza at Unit 5, Barnsley Road, Scawsby, Doncaster; rated on September 17

• Rated 5: LollieJade's Cupcake Emporium at Unit C6, The Wool Market, Market Place, Doncaster; rated on September 9

• Rated 5: Subway at Unit 2, Barnsley Road, Scawsby, Doncaster; rated on September 5.