Doncaster Indian takeaway given two out of five food hygiene rating meaning some improvement is necessary

Spicy Madras, a takeaway at Beckett Road, Wheatley, was given the score after assessment on August 16, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

When businesses score a 2 on their food hygiene rating it means that they have scored 35 to 40 points, which suggests that improvements are necessary.

It got a two out of five

Of Doncaster's 312 takeaways with ratings, 191 (61 per cent) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.