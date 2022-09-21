Doncaster Indian takeaway given two out of five food hygiene rating meaning some improvement is necessary
A Doncaster takeaway has been handed a new two-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Spicy Madras, a takeaway at Beckett Road, Wheatley, was given the score after assessment on August 16, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
When businesses score a 2 on their food hygiene rating it means that they have scored 35 to 40 points, which suggests that improvements are necessary.
Of Doncaster's 312 takeaways with ratings, 191 (61 per cent) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.