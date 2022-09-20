Food hygiene ratings given to six Doncaster establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Doncaster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 4: Jamps at Market Place, Tickhill, Doncaster; rated on August 3
• Rated 3: Freddys at 13-15 Silver Street, Doncaster; rated on September 16
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 4: Bawtry's Bar & Brasserie at Bawtrys, 52 High Street, Bawtry, Doncaster; rated on August 4
Takeaways
Plus three ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Tickhill Chippy at 20 Castlegate, Tickhill, Doncaster; rated on September 16
• Rated 5: Toll Bar Grill & Pizza at 252 Askern Road, Toll Bar, Doncaster; rated on September 13
• Rated 5: Browns at the Buttercross at 8 Market Place, Tickhill, Doncaster; rated on August 4.
The food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality.