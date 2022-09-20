News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Food hygiene ratings given to six Doncaster establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Doncaster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

By Stephanie Bateman
Tuesday, 20th September 2022, 12:01 pm
Updated Tuesday, 20th September 2022, 12:01 pm

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 4: Jamps at Market Place, Tickhill, Doncaster; rated on August 3

• Rated 3: Freddys at 13-15 Silver Street, Doncaster; rated on September 16

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Doncaster’s establishments

Most Popular

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 4: Bawtry's Bar & Brasserie at Bawtrys, 52 High Street, Bawtry, Doncaster; rated on August 4

Read More

Read More
Doncaster fish and chip takeaway given the maximum five-star food hygiene rating

Takeaways

Plus three ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Tickhill Chippy at 20 Castlegate, Tickhill, Doncaster; rated on September 16

• Rated 5: Toll Bar Grill & Pizza at 252 Askern Road, Toll Bar, Doncaster; rated on September 13

• Rated 5: Browns at the Buttercross at 8 Market Place, Tickhill, Doncaster; rated on August 4.

The food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality.

In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together. Dominic Brown, editor.

DoncasterFood hygiene ratingsFood Standards AgencyPubs