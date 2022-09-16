Doncaster fish and chip takeaway given the maximum five-star food hygiene rating

Fish King, a takeaway at Plantation Road in Balby was given the maximum score after assessment on September 10, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

The rating scheme gives businesses a rating from 5 to 0 so you can make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food.

5 – hygiene standards are very good

Top marks for Fish King

Of Doncaster's 310 takeaways with ratings, 189 have five and just one has a zero rating.