Doncaster fish and chip takeaway given the maximum five-star food hygiene rating

A Doncaster takeaway has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

By Stephanie Bateman
Friday, 16th September 2022, 11:14 am
Updated Friday, 16th September 2022, 11:14 am

Fish King, a takeaway at Plantation Road in Balby was given the maximum score after assessment on September 10, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

The rating scheme gives businesses a rating from 5 to 0 so you can make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food.

5 – hygiene standards are very good

Top marks for Fish King

Of Doncaster's 310 takeaways with ratings, 189 have five and just one has a zero rating.

