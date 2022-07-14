Experienced lending manager weighs in at Doncaster's Finance For Enterprise

Former banker Gurinder will be responsible for helping SME businesses across the UK to access a range of different lending packages to help them plan for future growth, but who are typically unable to secure financial support from traditional high street lenders.

Gurinder joins Finance For Enterprise having spent the last two years working in the alternative finance sector. During that time, he successfully helped businesses to access in excess of £5 million in loan funding, as well as being responsible for supporting a wide range of companies and helping them access financial support during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Experienced business lending manager Gurinder Mandir

Prior to working in the alternative finance sector, Gurinder spent nine years in banking. He joined the Barclay’s Degree Programme in 2012, where he balanced his day job with studying, and within just three years he had successfully risen through the ranks to become an assistant branch manager, where he managed a team of seven, before specialising in business finance.

He said: “One of the main reasons I decided to join Finance For Enterprise is because they recognise the importance of building relationships with the companies they support, really getting to know how a business works and using judgement and understanding when determining the outcome of a lending application.”