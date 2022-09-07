Owners Richard and Michelle Smith accepted the award at the prestigious Footwear Industry Awards Ceremony in Birmingham. They were up against retailers across the entire country.

The couple first opened the shop in 2017, after a previous similar venture that lasted 11 years.

They have since accepted several Footwear Industry Awards, now winning the title of Retailer of the Year for a second time after doing so in 2020.

Receiving their award

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Richard said: “We’ve worked tirelessly with high-class, high-quality brands and firmly believe in customer service at every level. The high street has been struggling so much but we’ve stayed ahead of the game by putting customer service first. That’s our main priority.

“It’s definitely tough being independent and stocking big brands that already have their own shops, but it’s something that we’re passionate about.”

Their previous awards include Shop Front of the Year (2019), BIZX Business Excellence Customer Service (2021), and highly commended finalists at the Drapers Footwear Awards (2021).

The shop on Priory Walk

The shop can be found on Priory Walk and stocks shoes from high quality brands such as Fairfax and Favour, RM Williams, Loake, Barker and Ticker’s. It also stocks a range of accessories.

It also boasts five star ratings on both its Facebook and Google reviews reviews, with customers commending their customer service and high quality products.