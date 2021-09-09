Doncaster’s  St Leger festival odds on to be the biggest-in five years

Crowds are set to return to this year's St Leger.

Thousands of racegoers will be attending over the four days to watch top notch racing and enjoy all the excitement of the prestigious Cazoo St Leger Festival. The event should give a much needed boost to the town’s economy.

The Government gave the go-ahead for the festival to take place in 2020 with a smaller capacity and strict social distancing measures in place.

But crowds were banned because of fears over the spread of Covid-19 – the announcement came moments after the first race.

A spokesperson for Doncaster Racecourse said: “Over the four-day Cazoo St Leger Festival, we’ll see the highest paid attendance in the past five years.”

Currently, tickets are still available to buy online and via the box office.

The climax of the event on Saturday is expected to sell out in advance of County and Grandstand enclosure tickets, with some limited on-the-day tickets available on the gate for the family enclosure.

The spokesperson added: "The Cazoo St Leger Festival is the biggest event in Doncaster.

“It is Doncaster’s moment in the spotlight and the town’s biggest opportunity each year to increase tourism more generally. Beyond the four-days of racing, the St Leger also puts the eyes of the country on Doncaster, with the event appearing widely in national media.”

Not only will the 2021 running attract thousands of racegoers across the four-days to the South Yorkshire town but the event also has a significant impact on the wider community.

The St Leger supports thousands of local jobs – from hospitality and security to finance and administration support as well as having a much wider-reaching benefit to local businesses, including pubs, restaurants, hotels, retail and beauty, who all experience a surge in demand and increase in trade.

The festival is being run in accordance with the current government guidelines and the racecourse is working closely with the local Safety Advisory Group and local council. There will be increased cleaning, sanitising stations, card-only payments being taken and everyone attending is asked to abide to the Code Of Conduct.

A spokesperson for Doncaster Council added: “We’re excited for the St Leger Festival to be returning to Doncaster this year and looking forward for locals and visitors having a great time enjoying the racing and the rest of what the town has to offer with the extended hospitality available.

“The St Leger Festival is one of the biggest events in Doncaster’s calendar and it always brings an extension to the summer holidays and creates vibrancy in the town.

“We will be meeting and greeting visitors at Doncaster Station to help direct them into town or to the Racecourse as they wish.

“We ask that people are responsible and consider theirs and everyone’s safety to ensure that everyone has a good time.

"We’ve been working with the Racecourse to ensure racegoers have an enjoyable and safe visit to Doncaster and we looking forward to a successful week for our visitor economy related businesses.”