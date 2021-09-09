Thunderstorm warning for Doncaster this afternoon - full weather forecast here

The Met Office has issued a Yellow Thunderstorm warning over Doncaster on Thursday, September 9 from 10am to 8pm.

The morning will be relatively calm with sunny spells and temperatures reaching 22 degrees.

A significant drop from the 28 degrees that Doncaster has seen over the past couple of days.

There is a Yellow Warning for Thunderstorms today.

The rain is predicted to start at 1pm and will be in light showers until 3pm when thunderstorms could occur.

They may last an hour or so then it should calm down to a cloudy afternoon.

Friday, September 10 is looking brighter but there will be a couple of light rain showers.

Temperatures will stay mild peaking at 22.

The upcoming weekend looks nice with temperatures in the low 20s and high teens.

But both weekend days will be cloudy with a lack of sunshine.