Doncaster’s sport sector amongst the fastest growing during Covid lockdown

The joint ‘Competing for Growth’ report by law firm Irwin Mitchell and the Centre for Economics and Business Research (Cebr) has been produced to highlight the vital role of the sports economy* in UK and how further growth can be unlocked.

According to the report, total sport related GVA in Doncaster in 2019 stood at £53.9m and accounted for 1,890 jobs.

Despite the challenge caused by Covid, Doncaster’s GVA generated in the sector increased in 2020 to £62.8 with headcount also growing to 2,765.

Thomas Barnard

The top eight growing sports economies in 2020 were in Yorkshire and the Humber.

Collectively, they added an extra £60.1m to UK sports GVA in 2020, compared to the year before.

These locations, which includes York, Wakefield, and Doncaster, were the only places to increase the size of their sports economies during lockdown – highlighting the resilience of the sector in this region.

To unlock the potential of the UK’s sports economy the report makes three recommendations to Government in the following three areas:

Women’s Sport - Unlock funding to support the further growth of women’s professional sport including Women’s Super League

Climate change - Provide funding and guidelines for green objectives for sports clubs

Financial sustainability – Legislate for a new independent regulator for English Football

The report says that women’s sports can be a key pillar in the development of the future of the sports economy and highlights the positive economic benefit of the UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 football tournament. It says more investment, together with potential benefits of the RFU’s plans to see 100,000 players by 2027, would provide a major boost to local economies.

It adds that although both women’s rugby and football have taken huge steps in development in recent years, support from the Government would do well to accelerate and unlock the full economic potential of women’s professional sports.

Thomas Barnard, partner and National Head of Irwin Mitchell’s Sports sector team, said: “This report highlights the strength and huge opportunities that exist within the sports sector but at the same time it reveals how vulnerable local economies can be to periods of economic turbulence.

“There are some interesting themes emerging in the report’s recommendations. Support and funding from the Government could accelerate and unlock the full economic potential of the WSL, as highlighted by the success of EURO 2022, and help RFU meet its ambitious objectives.

"Any scheme that promotes greater participation and viewership will boost economic activity both through higher match-day activity and longer-term productivity, culminating in a strong net benefit for regional economies across the UK.

“The report also calls for greater focus on financial sustainability and adapting to the climate crisis. Whether it is environmental or financial sustainability, both are key issues in sport and must be considered to future-proof the sports economy.”

