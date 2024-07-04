Doncaster's Frenchgate set to welcome three new stores
Three new stores are set to open within the coming weeks adding to Frenchgate’s diverse range of shopping, dining, and leisure options.
Moving from Duke Street into the former Wilko unit in Frenchgate, Boyes will be opening in the centre on July 5, adding to the wide array of fashion and home retail stores.
Boyes have built a reputation for selling an extensive range of quality goods at bargain prices, selling virtually everything for the Home and Family “For Good Value”.
Pavers will be opening its doors in the centre today (Thursday 4th July). The brand is known for comfortable footwear for the whole family and are offering a fantastic competition, giving one lucky winner the chance to win shoes for a whole year.
An independent café, Coffeespoons, which is the sister company to The Latte Lounge, is gearing up ready to launch later this month.
Frenchgate Marketing Manager, Ian Leech said: “We’re always excited to share the growth of our centre and enhance our offering by including a range of stores for our customers to find everything they need under one roof, with an ongoing commitment to providing a diverse and convenient shopping experience.
“We're experiencing a healthy level of interest from brands eager to come to Frenchgate, with units filling up quickly. The newest brands have joined at the perfect time, ahead of the summer season and we look forward to welcoming new and returning customers into our stores.”
This news comes two days after it was revealed that Frenchgate had been sold in a huge deal by Sports Direct owners Frasers Group.
Frasers, which is run by Doncaster-born businessman Michael Murray, son of city Lazarus property magnate Mick Murray, has pledged to use the takeover as an opportunity to create a gigantic new Sports Direct store as well as bringing its other brands including USC, Game and Evans Cycles into the centre.
The announcement comes only a few months after bosses denied the centre was up for grabs and comes weeks after Frasers closed its House of Fraser outlet store in Doncaster city centre.
