The Doncaster-based property consultancy Barnsdales has been selected by Frasers Group to undertake the property and asset management of the Frenchgate Shopping Centre.

The retailing giant purchased the centre earlier this year and has now chosen Barnsdales to oversee key elements of the 770,000 sq ft shopping destination in the city centre.

With over 120 well-known brands across two storeys, the Frenchgate Shopping Centre has been a prime shopping destination for over 50 years. Now, with new ownership and new management, it is poised for a period of reinvigoration.

Jason Barnsdale, Managing Director of Barnsdales, said: “With its own transport hub, the Doncaster Interchange, and adjoining railway station, it’s certain that when people come to Doncaster, they come to the Frenchgate Shopping Centre.

Doncaster’s 770,000 sq ft Frenchgate Shopping Centre set for a bright future with appointment of new manager.

"It’s an honour to be entrusted with the everyday management of the centre and to act as asset managers and joint leasing agents with Rawstron Johnson on behalf of the Frasers Group; we’re determined to help it thrive as a bustling shopping and dining destination.

“I’m genuinely delighted that Barnsdales has been chosen to manage this iconic Doncaster shopping centre. Barnsdales is headquartered in the city, working nationally from offices throughout the UK. This is a significant instruction for the Barnsdales property management team.”

Barnsdales, which was established in Doncaster almost 120 years ago, is now a leading national property consultancy group. With offices in Sheffield, Derby, Nottingham, Bristol, Cirencester, Manchester, Lincoln, and London, Barnsdales’ headquarters is located on White Rose Way in Doncaster - less than two miles from the Frenchgate Shopping Centre.

Corinne Mycock, General Manager at Doncaster’s Frenchgate Shopping Centre, said: “The Frenchgate Shopping Centre is delighted to bring on Barnsdales as property and asset managers and joint letting agents. As they are based in the city, we feel they have a close connection to - and an innate feel for - the place, which is essential.

Corinne Mycock, Frenchgate Shopping Centre General Manager, and Charlotte Robertson, Management Surveyor at Barnsdales.

“We’re hopeful that having professionals from a company based in and operating from Doncaster will give us a more hands-on, proactive approach.”

Barnsdales’ instruction follows several high-profile wins for the company, including the recent appointment to the property and facilities management of Newton Aycliffe Town Centre, a privately owned 200,000 sq ft shopping outlet consisting of 64 retail units in County Durham.

To learn more, visit www.barnsdales.co.uk or contact the Barnsdales head office on 01302 323 453.