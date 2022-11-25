Doncaster worker wins national award at NHBC Seal of Excellence Awards
Neil Pendlebury, a Senior Site Manager at Barratt Homes’ Park Edge development in Doncaster has scooped up the Seal of Excellence award at this year’s annual NHBC Awards, in recognition of his outstanding work at the local high quality housing development.
Neil gained the Rational award at the NHBC Awards event late last month, following his previous award win of Pride In The Job.
The Seal of Excellence is awarded after meticulous judging, and celebrates the Site Manager’s commitment to producing homes of outstanding quality all across the country.
Daniel Smith, Managing Director at Barratt Developments Yorkshire East, commented: “We are absolutely delighted with Neil’s unprecedented achievement.
Most Popular
"The NHBC Seal of Excellence award honours the very best Site Managers across the country, demonstrating outstanding dedication and excellence in both the construction and running of new-build developments.
"To win more of these awards than any other housebuilder for 18 years in a row is a real point of difference and truly demonstrates how committed we are to building the highest quality homes for our customers.
"I would like to thank all the Park Edge team involved for their hard work and dedication in helping make this achievement possible, especially to Neil whom this award would not have been achieved without – congratulations again!”
Neil’s award follows multiple successful wins across the region, such as five Pride In The Job Awards, including his own, and a further Regional Pride In The Job award under the ‘Large Builder’ category which has been achieved by the division for the very first time this year.