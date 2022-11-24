Doncaster women team up to launch Christmas toys appeal for families in need

Katie Jameson and Nicci Bentley have joined forces to help collect gifts and donations which will be passed on to families struggling to make ends meet this festive season.

Katie said: “With people struggling with the cost of living, I decided to start a local Christmas present appeal, helping local families struggling to buy presents for their children.

“We’ve had a lot of response from both people needing help and people offering to help.

A toy appeal has been set up to help Doncaster families this Christmas.

"So far we have got more than 20 families to help with more messaging for help.

"We need as many donations as we can to try and help everyone."

The group is accepting toy donations as well as setting up a JustGiving page to help raise cash to buy more presents.