News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Doncaster takeaway given new food hygiene rating of three out of five

A Doncaster takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

By Stephanie Bateman
Monday, 26th September 2022, 3:10 pm
Updated Monday, 26th September 2022, 3:10 pm

Baps and Wraps, a takeaway at West End Road, Norton, was given the score after assessment on August 19, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

This means it is satisfactory and although there is room for improvement, these issues won't be of an immediate threat to any individual.

Read More

Read More
Doncaster pubs join up to offer £15 all drinks, all night cost of living crisis ...
It got a three rating which means it is satisfactory

Most Popular

Of Doncaster's 314 takeaways with ratings, 192 (61 per cent) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.

In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together. Liam Hoden, editor.

DoncasterLiam HodenFood Standards AgencyNorton