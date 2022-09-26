Doncaster takeaway given new food hygiene rating of three out of five
A Doncaster takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Baps and Wraps, a takeaway at West End Road, Norton, was given the score after assessment on August 19, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
This means it is satisfactory and although there is room for improvement, these issues won't be of an immediate threat to any individual.
Of Doncaster's 314 takeaways with ratings, 192 (61 per cent) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.