Doncaster pubs join up to offer £15 all drinks, all night cost of living crisis ticket

Described as the ‘crisis buster’ ticket, the ‘bottomless brunch’ ticket will allow drinkers to pay just £15 and get their entire night and drinks paid for.

Boogie Bar, Hall Cross, Ballers, Mint, Mambo and Social are the six bars where the ticket will be valid when the promotion starts this Friday and every Friday.

A spokesman said: “£15, six bars, one great night out.

Six Doncaster pubs have teamed up to offer the £15 crisis busting ticket offer.

“The perfect way to have a great time and control your spending. Pay just £15 and get your whole night out with all your drinks included.

“The powers that be have done very little to help, so, at this difficult time, let the bars of Doncaster step in and give you the great night out you deserve at a guaranteed price you can afford.

The crisis buster ticket is valid in all six bars between certain times on Fridays.

The spokesman added: “That’s right, you can move from bar to bar and still have the ‘Bottomless Brunch’ experience. Now there’s no excuse for staying in!

The times are as follows

Hallcross 8.00pm – 10.00pm

Ballers 8.00pm – 10.00pm

Boogie 9.00pm – 11.00pm

Mint 9.00pm – 12.00am

Social 9.30pm – 11.30pm

Mambo 10.00pm – 12.00am

The drinks included in the promotion are:

Standard pints – Carling, Fosters, Strongbow, Strongbow Dark Fruit, John Smiths, Staropramen, Coors, Guinness, real ale.

Standard bottles – Budweiser, Corona, Becks, WKD, Smirnoff Ice, VK

House spirit and mixer – vodka, gin, flavoured gins, rum, flavoured rum.

Standard cocktails - eg Sex on The Beach, woo woo, little green man, and many more

Standard spirit and mixer, for example - Gordons gin, flavoured Gordons gins, Smirnoff, Captain Morgan and Captain Morgan Spiced, Whitley Neil flavoured gins, Beefeater and Beefeater flavoured gins, Jim Beam, Malibu, Tia Maria, Southern Comfort, Bacardi, Disarranno, Archers

All soft drinks.

Offers subject to change.

Please note shots, bombs, wine and prosecco are not included.

Normal measures will be in place to insure responsible drinking.