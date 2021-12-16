The group launched its apprenticeship scheme in 2017 to develop young talent, and has been awarded with Grade 1 in of the all categories in its maiden inspection.

Inspectors visited the Thorne-based training site between July 20-23 2021 and noted that apprentices successfully established a highly professional approach to their work, enabling them to represent the company to their top capabilities.

The apprentices were also able to demonstrate their enjoyment for working at Stoneacre whilst wearing their uniform with pride, and were proud to completely encapsulate the values of the organisation in a professional manner.

Stoneacre's Thorne offices

Group Academy Manager, Claire Perkins, commented on the success of both her team and their apprentices: “The most worthwhile aspect is changing apprentices’ lives. It was a rewarding feeling for me as a manager when Ofsted rang our apprentices to give them great feedback, then rang their managers to congratulate them on the success of their managerial skills.

“I am so proud of all our apprentices, employers and my team for the huge role they played in our Ofsted report.”

The Ofsted report acknowledged how the apprentices valued their apprenticeship highly. They were able to advance further thanks to the high level of support and care from staff, which enabled them to maintain a high level of motivation and participate actively in their learning and work. From the support they received, the apprentices developed excellent communication, team-working and customer service skills.

Additionally, the report highlighted how the Academy's tutors provided light-vehicle technician apprentices with valuable specialist training. This training developed their skills in both electric and hybrid vehicle servicing and maintenance, further equipping apprentices with the ability to work in the fast-changing automotive industry.

Likewise, apprentices benefitted from their leaders’ investment in specialist machinery and vehicles to help them develop the knowledge and skills to be

successful in their roles.

Stoneacre Motor Group Managing Director, Shaun Foweather, stated: “I am exceptionally proud of what the Academy and Claire has achieved. The Academy strives to be industry-leading, even through difficult times such as the pandemic. The staff have redeveloped and built the Academy to ensure our apprentices continue to receive fantastic training.

“We know that today’s apprentices are our future managers. We’re investing in our future as much as theirs. Our apprentices are bright, vibrant and best placed to change our business from a different perspective.”

The success of the report drew further praise from Alex Burghart MP, Minister for Skills.

Acknowledging the team’s efforts, Mr Burghart wrote in a letter of congratulations that the Outstanding result “not only provides recognition for [the] work and commitment to improving outcomes for learners, but will also act as a powerful example to other further education providers.”

Adding to his congratulations, Mr Burghart wrote: “I firmly believe that excellence in further education is vital to help young people and adults achieve their potential. It strengthens local communities and supports employers to achieve growth, by improving workforce skills and the job prospects of the people you train. It is through your organisation and others like you that Britain can equip people with the skills they need to succeed in life.”