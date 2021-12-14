Award winning Doncaster architect designing healthy and happy experiences

Alessandro Caruso Architects (ACA) is an architecture and interior design practice based in Beverley with an office in Doncaster.

Husband and wife team, Alessandro (Alex) from Sicily, and teacher Amelia Caruso - brought up in Hatfield – set up ACA in January 2014.

Since 2014 the practice has grown to a team of ten and delivers projects both locally and nationally.

Amelia and Alex Caruso chose to attend the Hull event with family and clients

In 1994 Alex had an almost fatal motorbike crash and spent a long time in hospital. The environment was functional, but poorly-designed, especially for the mental health aspects of recovery.

So, having experienced the effects of bad design personally, Alex promised himself, when he recovered, to place an emphasis on wellbeing in his designs to help other people feel better.

Therefore, ACA’s mission is to design happier and healthier experiences for anybody that interacts with their buildings.

The award ceremony, which took place in Hull, saw the company as a finalist for the Customer Focus award and won the award for "Architectural Practice of the Year" at the National Building & Construction Awards.

ACA's directors Amelia and Alex Caruso

Amelia said: “Wow! What an honour and achievement to be recognised for our work nationally.

"Also, congratulations to all the other winners and finalists. A huge thank you to Alex Caruso for the dedicated husband, father and architect he is.”

ACA won the award for "Architectural Practice of the Year" at the National Building & Construction Awards