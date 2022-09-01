Doncaster Specsavers celebrate impact on region’s eyecare on fourth anniversary

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After opening its doors in July 2018, directors estimate they’ve provided over 26,000 eye tests and sold over 15,000 pairs of glasses to date to the Doncaster community.

Reflecting on their four years of service, the store recently hosted a celebratory party with balloons, cake, a team meal, and gift vouchers for staff.

Zoe Lancaster, retail director of both Armthorpe and Thorne stores said: “Our investment in cutting edge technology and our team training to deliver excellent customer service has been key to the store’s success over the years.

Specsavers team at Armthorpe celebrate four years service

“We couldn’t be more grateful for our time with Specsavers. Being able to open a number of stores across the Doncaster area over the years has really allowed us to help the local communities here.”

The Thorne store is also coming up to its six-month anniversary, after opening in February this year following a £350,000 investment.

Thorne’s deputy mayor Susan Durant and Doncaster’s deputy mayor and cabinet member for housing and business, Glyn Jones, were both in attendance for the inaugural ribbon cutting.

Since then, the store has already carried out over 3000 eye tests, caring for those in the wider Doncaster area.

Zoe said: “It’s been a pleasure getting to know our customers each day we hope Thorne follows in the success of Armthorpe. I can’t wait to see how we can grow both stores and what the future brings.”