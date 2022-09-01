News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Doncaster Specsavers celebrate impact on region’s eyecare on fourth anniversary

Specsavers have revealed new figures detailing their involvement in Doncaster’s eye health as the Armthorpe store reaches its fourth anniversary.

By Stephanie Bateman
Thursday, 1st September 2022, 11:57 am
Updated Thursday, 1st September 2022, 11:57 am

After opening its doors in July 2018, directors estimate they’ve provided over 26,000 eye tests and sold over 15,000 pairs of glasses to date to the Doncaster community.

Reflecting on their four years of service, the store recently hosted a celebratory party with balloons, cake, a team meal, and gift vouchers for staff.

Zoe Lancaster, retail director of both Armthorpe and Thorne stores said: “Our investment in cutting edge technology and our team training to deliver excellent customer service has been key to the store’s success over the years.

Specsavers team at Armthorpe celebrate four years service

Most Popular

“We couldn’t be more grateful for our time with Specsavers. Being able to open a number of stores across the Doncaster area over the years has really allowed us to help the local communities here.”

Read More

Read More
Doncaster woman raises £500 for St John’s Hospice in memory of friend

The Thorne store is also coming up to its six-month anniversary, after opening in February this year following a £350,000 investment.

Thorne’s deputy mayor Susan Durant and Doncaster’s deputy mayor and cabinet member for housing and business, Glyn Jones, were both in attendance for the inaugural ribbon cutting.

Since then, the store has already carried out over 3000 eye tests, caring for those in the wider Doncaster area.

Zoe said: “It’s been a pleasure getting to know our customers each day we hope Thorne follows in the success of Armthorpe. I can’t wait to see how we can grow both stores and what the future brings.”

In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together. Dominic Brown, editor.

SpecsaversDoncasterThorne