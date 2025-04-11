Doncaster Sheffield Airport: Unions back PM over plan which will create 5,000 jobs

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Unions have backed Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer’s £30 million investment in the re-opening of Doncaster Sheffield Airport, saying it will help create 5,000 new jobs for the city.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The North East, Yorkshire and Humber TUC has welcomed the government’s commitment towards the reopening, describing it as a vital investment that will provide a significant boost to the South Yorkshire economy.

The reopening is expected to generate over 5,000 jobs, contribute £5 billion to the regional economy, and support critical local infrastructure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NEYH TUC says it has committed to playing a key role in ensuring the development delivers fair, decent, unionised jobs and benefits all workers across the region.

The TUC has thrown its weight behind Sir Keir Starmer's plan to back the re-opening of Doncaster Sheffield Airport with £30 million of funding.

“This significant investment in our region is welcome news,” said Dave Pike, Regional Secretary of NEYH TUC.

“It will ensure a real boost to the local economy and will mean thousands of local jobs. But it’s vital these are good quality, unionised jobs for the region to properly feel the benefits.

“We stand ready to work with the mayor and the employer to deliver this.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"That’s how you boost living standards and get growth that benefits local working people.

"Sustainability is vital too. We are committed to working with the Combined Authority in delivering this development sustainably to ensure good quality jobs remain in the long term.”

NEYH TUC is urging Doncaster Council and the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) to continue exploring cleaner aviation options for the site over time.

Unions have highlighted the importance of ensuring the new opportunities created by the airport’s reopening are sustainable and long-lasting, aligning with wider goals for a greener and fairer regional economy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The union body remains committed to supporting sustainable economic growth and is ready to work in partnership to ensure the reopening of Doncaster Sheffield Airport benefits workers, businesses and communities alike, a spokesperson said.

On a visit to Doncaster yesterday, Sir Keir Starmer said the previous government's decision in January 2024 to block South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard spending the regional funding to relaunch the site would be reversed.

The airport closed in 2022 and since then South Yorkshire politicians and business groups have campaigned to reopen it as a keystone of wider development plans for the region.