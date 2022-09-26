Doncaster Sheffield Airport: Closure is "narrow minded failing of fat cat business owners", says GMB

The airport’s owners, the Peel Group, today announced they would be winding down operations from the week commencing 31 October.

But the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority and Doncaster Council have offered to cover the airports operating losses for up the 13 months while a buyer is found.

The Peel Group has turned the offer down, saying it cannot ‘responsibly accept public money’ - despite the massive economic benefits keeping the airport open has to the region.

The GMB has called the airport closure narrow minded

Sarah Barnes, GMB Organiser, said: “Doncaster Sheffield Airport is absolutely vital to the South Yorkshire economy, providing hundreds of direct and supply chain jobs as well as an international transport hub.

“It’s hard to think of a better use of public money than keeping it open until a buyer can be found.

“Peel Group’s decision to close, despite the offer of help, is a narrow minded failure by fat cat bosses to see the big picture.

“The airports closure will be a devastating blow to workers, their families and the wider community.”

*Doncaster Sheffield Airport, which was formerly named and commonly referred to as Robin Hood Airport, first opened its doors to passengers back in 2005. It was initially operated by Peel Airports, a division of The Peel Group. Doncaster Sheffield Airport has a CAA Public Use Aerodrome Licence that allows flights for the public transport of passengers or for flying instruction.