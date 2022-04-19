Doncaster Sheffield Airport announces a new partnership with Enterprise Rent-A-Car

The latest addition to Doncaster Sheffield Airport is part of its ongoing mission to offer an easy, friendly, relaxed experience to its customers.

Enterprise is a household name for frequent travellers and road trippers.

The brand is recognised as a worldwide leader in the car rental industry and the new branch is the latest to join over 450 Enterprise branches across the UK.

Tom Drury and Jake Coy of Enterprise with Ian Smith, Commercial and Passenger Experience Director, DSA open up the new branch of Enterprise Rent-A-Car with Enterprise Branch Manager Tom Worwood

Ian Smith, Commercial and Passenger Experience Director, DSA, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Enterprise Car Hire as a great addition to our customer offering ensuring a great end-to-end experience for passengers that travel through Doncaster Sheffield Airport.

“This world-renowned brand shares our aspirations for exceeding customer expectations, and we are pleased to welcome them aboard.”

Opening the doors of the new branch for the first time, manager, Thomas Worwood, said: “As one of the UKs fastest growing airports, Doncaster Sheffield Airport adds to our network of branches at airports and in towns and cities across the country.

"We share very similar cultural ambitions to nurture new talent, foster innovation and deliver exceptional customer service, so DSA is a great fit for the brand.

“We are looking forward to a busy summer welcoming inbound and outbound tourist after such a long time without international travel.

"We hope that our combined expertise and dedication to customer satisfaction will lead to a bumper summer season ahead.”

The new branch will create six jobs including four management trainees who are part of Enterprise’s award-winning graduate training programme.