Doncaster salon celebrates after receiving a finalist place at this year’s British Hairdressing Awards

The awards – now in their 37th year – are a celebration of hairdressing excellence, recognising the outstanding creative and technical abilities of stylists from England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Categories acknowledge the best hairdressers from nine British regions, as well as standout talent in seven specialist categories including afro, men’s, avant garde and colour technician.

The biggest award of the event – British Hairdresser of the Year – is by nomination only and widely regarded as the greatest accolade in the industry.

Rebecca Dickenson

Judged anonymously by over 100 leading hairdressers (including celebrity stylists, session stylists, salon owners, previous winners and Hall of Fame members), winners will be announced at a Black Tie ceremony on November 29 at Grosvenor House, a J W Marriott Hotel in London’s Park Lane.

Rebecca was selected as one of just six finalists in her region, after submitting four photographic images demonstrating her hairdressing expertise, both in terms of technical skill and creative ability.

She is now required to submit a further two images for the final round of judging, which takes place in October.

Both stages of judging are independently audited and verified.

"I’m delighted to be a finalist,” said Rebecca.

"It’s such an honour to be shortlisted alongside such incredible talent.

"I’m confident that my photographic collection showcases my skillset and imagination and I really hope to bring the trophy home as the biggest thank you to the whole team and clients here in Doncaster.”

Jayne Lewis-Orr, Executive Director of HJ’s British Hairdressing Awards said: ‘These awards recognise the very best of British hairdressing talent, celebrating the passion, artistry and expertise of individuals from across the country.

"In reaching the finals, Rebecca has demonstrated that she is an accomplished and gifted stylist with an impeccable eye for detail.

"Every year, this competition gets tougher as the standard of entries improves and Rebecca should really feel incredibly proud to be recognised at this level.’

Schwarzkopf Professional has been the sole sponsor of the event since its launch in 1985.