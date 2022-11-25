Omega places the highest value on their employees, families and the community and throughout the year sponsor and raise money for organisations and charities they share a connection with.

Christmas is traditionally a time of celebration and coming together but unfortunately not every family can look forward to the same joyful time.

Deputy Mayor Counsellor Susan Durant of Thorne and Moorends Town Council and CEO Omega PLC Simon Barber pictured at the Omega PLC showroom

Every year Thorne and Moorends Council organise an event centred around the Christmas lights switch on creating an opportunity for everyone in the community to come together and celebrate local spirit.

Omega are supporting the event which takes place on December 2 in Thorne and December 8 in Moorends will include the switching on of the Christmas lights, Omega sponsored ice rink, Santa’s grotto, school choir, fairground rides, late-night shopping and a best dressed window competition among other food and craft stalls and fun festivities.

