Doncaster kitchen manufacturer supports community at Christmas by sponsoring town’s festive lights
Thorne based kitchen manufacturers, Omega PLC are supporting their local community this Christmas by sponsoring Thorne and Moorends annual Christmas lights switch on.
Omega places the highest value on their employees, families and the community and throughout the year sponsor and raise money for organisations and charities they share a connection with.
Christmas is traditionally a time of celebration and coming together but unfortunately not every family can look forward to the same joyful time.
Every year Thorne and Moorends Council organise an event centred around the Christmas lights switch on creating an opportunity for everyone in the community to come together and celebrate local spirit.
Omega are supporting the event which takes place on December 2 in Thorne and December 8 in Moorends will include the switching on of the Christmas lights, Omega sponsored ice rink, Santa’s grotto, school choir, fairground rides, late-night shopping and a best dressed window competition among other food and craft stalls and fun festivities.