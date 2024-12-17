Doncaster home which provides residential and dementia care has been sold creating new jobs

Care home business Strong Life Care has continued a busy acquisition programme with the purchase of purpose-built care homes in Yorkshire and the North East following a multi-million funding deal with NatWest.

The business has purchased The Beeches in Armthorpe, Doncaster, and Tenlands in Ferryhill to support continued business growth plans. Both homes will provide elderly residents with residential and dementia care.

Earlier this year Strong Life Care acquired Hesslewood House Care Home in East Yorkshire with NatWest funding. Strong Life Care now owns and manages seven care facilities across Yorkshire and the North East employing 400 staff.

And more than 100 team members are joining the Strong Life Care Family following the purchase of the two homes. Several new roles will also be created including a deputy manager role at The Beeches, team leaders at both homes and additional activity co-ordinators will be recruited.

The business was founded by Harpreet Banwait who decided to leave his corporate finance career to look after his elderly grandfather in 2010. Harpreet’s family struggled to find a suitable care home for his grandfather due to language and cultural barriers.

Managing Director Harpreet purchased Thornhill House Care Home in Barnsley to place his grandfather into and worked alongside the home’s manager creating a specialist care facility for residents.

Harpreet built a diverse team to meet his grandfather’s needs and it became his mission to build the most diverse care operator in the UK so that he would not have to turn anyone away. Harpreet’s grandfather resided in Thornhill House till the ripe age of 106-years-old.

Harpreet recently set up The Banwait Family Foundation to support local community initiatives as well as regional, national and international charitable causes. Harpreet has committed to using a percentage of the company’s profit for philanthropy.

As the biggest bank for business in the UK, NatWest is committed to supporting businesses like Strong Life Care as they grow.

Meurig Edwards, Relationship Director at NatWest, said: “The latest acquisitions by Strong Life Care will enable the business to continue providing excellent care to elderly residents across Yorkshire and the North East of England. Harpreet is committed to ensuring all of the care homes play a part in giving back to the community through skills and training of local people as well as through charitable activities.”

Harpreet Banwait, Managing Director of Strong Life Care, said: “The acquisition of these two purpose built care homes is incredibly exciting and will support our long-term growth and development plans to be one of the UK’s best care operators.

"We have an excellent relationship with Meurig and the NatWest team who understand our business and are desire to be one of the UK’s best care providers.”