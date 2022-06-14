Doncaster garden centre celebrates its 21st year with a month of special treats and events

A month of events, activities and special treats are planned at the local garden centre in Tickhill as the business marks this milestone.

Cherry Lane is also planning to give its own gift to the community, with the donation of a special anniversary garden bench.

Celebrations at Cherry Lane have now started and will run until July 3.

Cherry Lane CEO Nick Rubins (centre) with some of the team from head office and in-store. Picture: James Bass Photography

Among the festivities will be competitions, giveaways and gifts for customers.

The garden centre will be bustling with birthday excitement, as well as offering massive savings for customers across its outdoor summer ranges – perfect for holding a garden party of your own.

As part of the 21st anniversary, Cherry Lane is looking to reward great causes in the community.

Twenty one special hardwood garden benches are being donated to the local communities around each Cherry Lane garden centre to local groups, clubs or charities, with nominations being invited from customers to help identify worthy recipients.

Customers can submit their nominations in-store or go online to download and submit a form before 3rd July.

The UK’s only value garden centre group, Cherry Lane was established in 2001 by parent company QD, which made its name on the high street as an independent family-run discount retailer running QD stores since 1985.

Tickhill joined the family in January 2008. During the past 21 years, Cherry Lane has gone from strength to strength, starting as a group of three garden centres in East Anglia to 17 across the country today, reaching from Suffolk to Worcester and Essex to Yorkshire.

Cherry Lane now also has five of its own on-site nurseries, which cultivate the group’s Grown by Us range of homegrown plants that are sold across the business.

Nick Rubins, chief executive of the QD Group, which owns Cherry Lane, said: “We are delighted to have reached this milestone. Since launching Cherry Lane 21 years ago, the garden centre industry has changed considerably, but our garden centres have always kept up with the times by providing welcoming restaurants and introducing new departments in-store such as pets and groceries, not to mention creating exciting soft play areas in some locations too.

"Throughout the years we’ve always strived to offer customers great quality products at amazing prices across our stores – this is something we believe has really been key to our success and we will continue to do as the Cherry Lane group grows further.”

Phil Perkins, manager at Cherry Lane Tickhill, said: “Great people lie at the heart of our business and it’s the entire team that makes Cherry Lane so special. We are very excited to be taking part in these birthday celebrations and can’t wait to see what the next 21 years hold! We’ve so much planned to celebrate this brilliant milestone in-store, from giveaways to great savings. We look forward to welcoming our customers to join us and mark the occasion.”

For more information on Cherry Lane, see www.cherry-lane.co.uk. Nominations for the bench donation can be made in-store or online.