World War II veteran Joan celebrated her 100th birthday with an open house in Doncaster

Born in 1922 on the Isle of Wight, Joan’s milestone was marked just a few days after the Queen's Jubilee.

She served in the WRAF in WW2 in Hampshire and moved to Doncaster where she got married to David who served in Fleet Air Arm on HMS Illustrious.

Joan has three children, six grandchildren, and many great and great great grandchildren.

One hundred years young! Joan Saddington of Skellow

Along with David she helped to raise funds to open St Michael’s Church, and a scout hut in Carcroft.

She worked with the cubs and brownies, and many will remember her as the Brown Owl.

Many people will also remember her for making and decorating their celebration and wedding cakes over the years.

Her 'claim to fame' is that she made Kevin Keegan's wedding cake as his wife Jean's family live in Carcroft and they commissioned it from her.