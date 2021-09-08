With a focus on improving user experience and functionality, the new website includes some exciting new features such as Sample Service Ordering, Live Chat, a Knowledge Hub, which features guides and key technical information to provide support prior to installation, and useful aftercare tips to protect your investment.

The Inspiration Gallery is also a great added benefit, giving homeowners beautiful ideas when making a decision for their outdoor space.

The new Natural Paving website highlights the collection of natural stone products available, everything from paving to walling and accessories, which all comply with industry standards and are ethically sourced as part of the Ethical Trading Initiative .

Digital Marketing Manager at Talasey Group, Amy Coggan, who spearheaded the project and is delighted with the new website, said: “We have been working hard over the past several months on an entire suite of new websites, with Natural Paving being one of the most recent launches.

"We have been working closely with a specialist web design, build and SEO team to ensure our new website not only reaches the right people who are looking for our products, but then provides them with a first-class browsing experience. The sample service is already proving hugely popular allowing homeowners to order samples quickly and easily.”

Visit www.naturalpaving.co.uk for more.