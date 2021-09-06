HR Forum offers Doncaster businesses a guide to a safe return to work

Maria Bramall, Brewster Office Managing Partner

Among the areas being explored throughout the session will be important and sensitive post-pandemic topics including non vaccinated staff, reluctant returners, isolation policies, health and safety and GDPR.

The live forum will be held at the Brewster Partners Doncaster office in Mallard House, Heavens Walk, Doncaster, on September 24, from 10am to 11.30am.

“This is our first live HR Forum and it’s designed to support the business community as we return to work,” said Brewster Office Managing Partner Maria Bramall.

“The pandemic has raised and continues to raise major issues for employers in all fields and the aim of the morning is very much to explore how best to navigate the many problems surrounding Covid in the workplace as companies emerge from the pandemic.

“Not only is it a chance to gain a fresh legal perspective, it is also a great chance to meet with your peers and share great ideas.”

“There will be a maximum of 25 people in the room and while participants may wear a mask, it will not be mandatory,” said Maria.

“Space may be limited however so please consider if you are comfortable attending.”

For further information or to reserve a space email: [email protected]