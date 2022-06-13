Doncaster engineering company sends new tool to China

Doncaster-based precision engineering company Agemaspark has delivered an innovative new tool to a Chinese partner to be used in the development of directional drilling projects.

By Stephanie Bateman
Monday, 13th June 2022, 3:56 pm
Updated Monday, 13th June 2022, 3:57 pm

The new development tool is a single impression rubber over mould tool that protects the electronics in a directional drill collar.

It will be used for a new division the Chinese company is setting up in the Middle East.

Agemaspark, which also specialises in CNC machinery, EDM spark erosion and EDM wire erosion, acts as the Research and Development site for the development of directional drilling projects for its Chinese partner.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The innovative new tool

It has been sending equipment to China for more than eight years, with the latest development tool the first of several sizes required over the coming months and years.

Read More

Read More
Northern Powergrid announces £7.5m investment in Doncaster

Aiming to offer clients a one-stop shop for engineering solutions by combining new technology with cutting-edge design and manufacturing, Agemaspark works with industries including aerospace, oil and gas, medical, food processing, plastic injection moulding and higher education.

The SME has made products for the International Space Station and companies including Rolls Royce, Siemens and ITP Engines.

Paul Stockhill, managing director at Agemaspark, said: “It’s fantastic to deliver this new tool to our partners in China who will use it for exciting directional drilling projects in the Middle East.

“We have a long-term relationship with the company and they have entrusted us with research and development to create the right tools for their needs.

“Several additional sizes of the tool will be required in the future so we are looking forward to continuing this mutually beneficial partnership into the future.”

For more information about Agemaspark visit www.agemaspark.com

In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together. Nancy Fielder, editor.

Doncaster