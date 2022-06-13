Doncaster engineering company sends new tool to China

The new development tool is a single impression rubber over mould tool that protects the electronics in a directional drill collar.

It will be used for a new division the Chinese company is setting up in the Middle East.

Agemaspark, which also specialises in CNC machinery, EDM spark erosion and EDM wire erosion, acts as the Research and Development site for the development of directional drilling projects for its Chinese partner.

The innovative new tool

It has been sending equipment to China for more than eight years, with the latest development tool the first of several sizes required over the coming months and years.

Aiming to offer clients a one-stop shop for engineering solutions by combining new technology with cutting-edge design and manufacturing, Agemaspark works with industries including aerospace, oil and gas, medical, food processing, plastic injection moulding and higher education.

The SME has made products for the International Space Station and companies including Rolls Royce, Siemens and ITP Engines.

Paul Stockhill, managing director at Agemaspark, said: “It’s fantastic to deliver this new tool to our partners in China who will use it for exciting directional drilling projects in the Middle East.

“We have a long-term relationship with the company and they have entrusted us with research and development to create the right tools for their needs.

“Several additional sizes of the tool will be required in the future so we are looking forward to continuing this mutually beneficial partnership into the future.”

For more information about Agemaspark visit www.agemaspark.com