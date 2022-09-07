News you can trust since 1925
Doncaster drop in for young people has been handed a three out of five new food hygiene rating - meaning it is satisfactory

By Stephanie Bateman
Wednesday, 7th September 2022, 10:26 am
Updated Wednesday, 7th September 2022, 10:26 am

DHYP (Doncaster Housing for Young People) Drop-in at Chequer Road, Hyde Park, was given the score after assessment on August 2, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

Ratings are a snapshot of the standards of food hygiene found at the time of inspection. This includes: handling of food; how food is stored; how food is prepared; cleanliness of facilities; how food safety is managed.

The rating means it is generally satisfactory

The food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality.

