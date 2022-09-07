Doncaster drop in for young people has been handed a three out of five new food hygiene rating - meaning it is satisfactory
A Doncaster drop-in has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
DHYP (Doncaster Housing for Young People) Drop-in at Chequer Road, Hyde Park, was given the score after assessment on August 2, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
Ratings are a snapshot of the standards of food hygiene found at the time of inspection. This includes: handling of food; how food is stored; how food is prepared; cleanliness of facilities; how food safety is managed.
The food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality.