Doncaster city centre cafe receives a food hygiene rating of four meaning its standard is "good"
A Doncaster restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Cafe Nero at St Sepulchre Gate was given the score after assessment on August 1, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
Five is considered 'very good, four 'good', three 'generally satisfactory', two 'some improvement necessary', one 'major improvement necessary' and zero 'urgent improvement required'.
The food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality.
Of Doncaster's 509 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 374 have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.