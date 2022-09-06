Doncaster city centre cafe receives a food hygiene rating of four meaning its standard is "good"

Cafe Nero at St Sepulchre Gate was given the score after assessment on August 1, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

Five is considered 'very good, four 'good', three 'generally satisfactory', two 'some improvement necessary', one 'major improvement necessary' and zero 'urgent improvement required'.

Overall it was found to be good

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality.

Of Doncaster's 509 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 374 have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.