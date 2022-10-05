DMBC will receive over £220k from the Woodland Trust’s Emergency Tree Fund in a grant to create green space.

The funding is part of an overall package of £2.1 million from the Right Now Climate Fund, an initiative by Amazon, who granted the money to the Woodland Trust to be allocated.

It will boost Doncaster’s commitment to plant one million trees by 2031, which was pledged by Mayor Ros Jones last year.

CEO Dr Darren Moorcroft

Dr Darren Moorcroft, the Woodland Trust’s Chief Executive, said that the funding will help local authorities overcome barriers in helping address the threats of climate change and biodiversity loss.

He said: “With the droughts this year, it has shown us it has never been more important to look at how we adapt to the changing climate in this country.

“A key part of this will be planting more trees and protecting what we have for the many benefits they bring – they help purify our air, cool our towns and cities, make land more resilient to combating flooding and enhancing well-being.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Whilst we can plant and protect trees on our land, we cannot tackle this alone, and it needs to be done in a strategic way across large areas.

“This funding, thanks to generous support from Amazon, gets to the heart of the matter by targeting councils. With so many financial strains it can be tough for them to take action in this area. The Emergency Tree Fund will give them the tools to create and plan for more woodland, combining our expertise in unlocking land for woodland creation and management – making a difference to people’s lives on a large scale.”

The Woodland Trust Emergency Tree Fund is one of the first projects in the UK to receive support through Amazon’s Right Now Climate Fund, which has been set up to conserve, restore and improve rainforests, wetlands and grasslands.

The Trust will support the council in its efforts by developing tree strategies, mapping canopy cover and engaging communities and landowners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Information on Doncaster Council’s Tree Planting scheme can be found here: https://www.doncaster.gov.uk/services/environmental/trees-for-doncaster