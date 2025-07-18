Doncaster company secures Good rating at first attempt

Positive feedback from the people who receive care in their own homes has contributed to a Doncaster-based company being rated as ‘Good’ by the nation’s care regulator at the first time of asking.

Caremark Doncaster, Bassetlaw and West Lindsey was assessed by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) from 2nd to 18th June, with customers and family members being interviewed as part of the process.

This has led to the company, which has its head office in Finningley, being rated ‘Good’ across all five assessment areas: safety, effectiveness, caring, responsiveness, and leadership.

Speaking to people and their relatives, the CQC reported positive feedback for the quality of care and support they received from the service.

The Caremark team.

One family member said: “I do feel they are safe and the staff have the skills to be able to carry out the tasks with confidence.”

Another said: “The care staff are absolutely 100% the best, with real consistency and Caremark have taken all the pressure off the family so we can relax and not worry.”

In the report, the inspector highlighted how Caremark help people to regain their independence and control of their own care and support needs, noting how customers are “always treated with kindness, empathy and compassion”.

The company was singled out for the way it promotes the wellbeing of their staff and how the support they receive contributed to the delivery of person-centred care.

Caremark Doncaster, Bassetlaw and West Lindsey Managing Director Yomi Eletu said they were delighted with the findings of the report.

“Even though we started providing our homecare services in 2022, this was our first inspection, so it’s pleasing to be rated as good in all areas by the regulator,” he said.

“It’s testament to the hard work and dedication of our head office management team, our fantastic group of carers and, of course, the customers and families we support.”

Caremark Doncaster, Bassetlaw and West Lindsey currently employs 28 staff and has 40 customers, delivering 880 hours of care each week

The company expanded into Bassetlaw and West Lindsey earlier this year after opening a new office in Worksop

Their services cover everything from specialist support for people with physical disabilities and end of life care, through to simple tasks such as meal preparation, shopping, and companionship.

In January, Yomi won ‘The Rising Star’ award at the 2025 Caremark national conference which

saw over 100 Caremark franchise owners from across the UK and Ireland coming together to celebrate achievement and success over the last 12 months.

The judges singled out Yomi for his “amazing” second full year of trading, which resulted in a 514% increase in turnover.

The full CQC report can be viewed at https://www.cqc.org.uk/location/1-14336699500