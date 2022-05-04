Doncaster company directors prepare for the heady heights of a charity challenge by taking a leap of faith

Father and son duo Paul and Lewis Smith are being joined by fellow company director at Doncaster’s MultiWebMarketing Adrian Blatherwick to take on the nerve-jangling stunt on May 21 in Scunthorpe.

For all three of them, it is a first-time experience and in aid of a fantastic local charity which offers children alternative care to hospitals as well as supporting families in the final moments of their child’s life.

“We have a proud history of supporting charities and we’re always looking for ways we can give something back,” said Paul, who founded the award-winning company in 2013.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here's what the three could look like (from left) Adrian, Paul and Lewis

“I have three children of my own and it’s beyond comprehension what some of the children and families go though, so I couldn’t think of a more worthy cause.”

The fundraising target for the jump is £1,200 which will go towards the £14,000 it costs for the charity to operate every day.

Once they make the giant leap from the safety of the plane, it’ll be a hair-raising three miles before they reach the safety of solid ground and while for Adrian this is a bucket-list experience, it remains to be seen how the nerves will be holding out on the day.

Adrian said: “I’m really excited to do it, but that could all change on the big day. The only thing I am certain of is that we are doing it for a great cause and the funds we raise will make a difference .”

Paul added: “I’ve never done a skydive before, but I used to be something of an adrenaline junkie – although that was several decades ago now.

“I feel pretty gung-ho about it at the moment but it’s very easy to claim bravery! I’m sure that will wither away quite quickly when the doors open.”

If you’d like to support the dive visit the trio’s Just Giving page here: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/multi-web-marketing4

Your donations really could go a long way. £15 could pay for a play session, £48 could pay for an hour of emergency care at just the right time and £115 could be used for a session of bereavement counselling during the toughest of moments.