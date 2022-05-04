Doncaster teen who has been admitted to hospital over 40 times undertakes incredible fundraising effort

Izabella from Doncaster has been admitted to hospital more than 40 times since March 2020. At one point just walking from one room to another would make Izabella feel sick and lose her balance.

In July 2021, she was diagnosed with Chiari malformation and Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension, which is where the lower part of the brain pushes down into the spinal canal.

The next month, she had an operation to fit a VP shunt to her head.

Seventeen-year-old Izabella has been admitted to hospital more than 40 times

The procedure required some of her hair to be shaved, which gave Izabella the inspiration to take on a sponsored head shave to say thank you to the staff treating her.

Izabella explained: “I decided to try and raise some money for Ward 5, to say thank you to all the staff for their amazing care and dedication- not just to me, but for all the children who have to come here.”

She was joined in her head shave by family friend Emma, who wished to show her support and how much Izabella is loved, as well as ease any feelings of self-consciousness.

Izabella took on a sponsored headshave to say thank you

They also took on a sponsored 14-mile walk from her house in Doncaster to Ward 5 and the family have raised an amazing over £3,000, which will be dedicated to the departmental fund.

It is hoped the total can support the purchase of a new accuvein, which will help clinicians introduce a cannula or thin tube into a vein.

Mum Becky adds: “All the staff are amazing, they’re so supportive and they explain everything in detail, step-by-step. They are superstars and treat every child and parent with respect.

“Prior to Izabella being admitted, she was fit and healthy. Having treatment during COVID has been difficult, bringing extra pressures on us all, but the team at Sheffield Children’s have been amazing.”

Izabella has raised over £3,000 for The Children's Hospital Charity

Abigail Whiting, charity regional fundraising assistant added: “We would like to say a huge thank you to Izabella, Emma, their family and friends for their incredible fundraising.

“Together, they have raised a phenomenal amount to express their gratitude for the care Izabella has received. We couldn’t be more grateful and continue to wish Izabella well in her treatment at Sheffield Children’s Hospital.”