Doncaster colleagues take on Tough Mudder for Macmillan Cancer Support

Twenty seven members of staff from the vehicle dismantling and recyclers’ Doncaster site completed the ten mile or 5k obstacle course at Broughton Hall, Skipton in aid of the charity.

They embarked on the challenge as part of a business-wide fundraising campaign to support Macmillan Cancer Support.

The team has so far raised more than £3,000 for the charity on this fundraising event alone.

Competitiors in the 5k Tough Mudder

With operations at 12 sites nationwide, the business felt it was fitting to select a nationwide charity as its charity of the year.

Trevor Madden, Car Dismantling Supervisor at SYNETIQ said of the challenge: “It was definitely tough, but we made it!

"The day was all about raising money for Macmillan Cancer Support, which continues to do such vital work in the fight against cancer.

Tired, emotional and filthy! The ten milers

“Because of the pandemic, charities have lost out on fundraising opportunities and donations.

"It was a challenge but we are really proud of the money we have raised for such a good cause. We are so grateful for every donation.”

More employees are taking part in the Tough Mudder North West race in Cheshire on September 4.

Challenges include the ‘Kiss of Mud’, where the team will scramble underneath tangled rows of barbed wire over slushy cold mud with less than 18 inches of clearance above them.

Some members of the team, after they'd had a good scrub

The final task between them and a hot shower is to charge through ‘Electroshock Therapy’, a field of dangling wires that delivers a punch at 10,000 volts should they get caught.