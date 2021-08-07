Frantic search for beloved pony Cherry who has gone missing in Doncaster

Pony Cherry went missing from outside Stephen Ernest Foster’s tent in Edlington at between 9/10pm last night.

Stephen and superstar pony Cherry are trekking approximately 300 miles from Suffolk to Appleby Fair in Cumbria for The Royal Papworth Hospital after they looked after him during his triple heart bypass.

Tracks were found this morning leading to the Pennine Way to an industrial estate, but then nothing.

A spokesman said: “Please share, contact all contacts you have and get this very precious pony back where she belongs.”

Any sightings ring Stephen direct on 07394 989677.

If you’d like to donate to the fundraising please follow the link https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/cherrys-drive?utm_source=Sharethis&utm_medium=fundraising&utm_content=cherrys-drive&utm_campaign=pfp-email&utm_term=dca4294a035a4d3db9a3b114b5808172&fbclid=IwAR2WALHUOGehXQ3wTCeQCdsoBqxTiwrx4ZrWTTNrPP3mdrChtheEwwnskrk

